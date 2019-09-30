Blue Whale EXchange Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01060203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,156,835 tokens. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

