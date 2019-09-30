BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,164. The company has a market capitalization of $796.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $130,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

