Bitcoin Plus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,286.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $694,023.00 and $10,286.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00064881 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003525 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 129,614 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

