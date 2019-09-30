Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $2.17. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 330,077 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$139.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

