BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given a $128.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 1,467,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,164. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $67.24 and a 1-year high of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $568,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

