Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 370,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,173. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.