BidaskClub Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.67.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.