BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

GOOD opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 218,898 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

