BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.50. 17,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,701. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 15.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 21.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 535,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.