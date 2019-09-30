Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,928,527 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.