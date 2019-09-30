Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,856 ($63.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,391 ($57.38).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,934.10 ($51.41).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,187 ($54.71) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80). The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,958.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,794.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 20.08 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $7.12. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,720 ($48.61), for a total transaction of £37,200,000 ($48,608,388.87). Also, insider Veronica Wadley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.63), for a total transaction of £59,265 ($77,440.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,366,097 shares of company stock worth $5,166,616,737.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.