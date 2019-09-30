Berenberg Bank Cuts International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 720

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price (down previously from GBX 705 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 613.33 ($8.01).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 474.20 ($6.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 480.92. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

