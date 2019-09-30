BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Trading 1.4% Higher

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.44, 12,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 103,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

