Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €56.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.76 ($78.79).

Shares of BAS traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.12 ($74.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.79. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €77.31 ($89.90).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

