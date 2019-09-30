Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.62 ($78.63).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €63.54 ($73.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.79. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €77.31 ($89.90).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

