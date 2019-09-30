Barclays Analysts Give Intelsat (NYSE:I) a $20.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Intelsat (NYSE:I) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on I. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:I traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,569. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

