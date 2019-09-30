Barclays Analysts Give Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) a $33.00 Price Target

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

CAG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.68. 4,354,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,910.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,146 shares of company stock worth $2,421,143 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 101.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

