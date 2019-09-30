Bank of America Analysts Give AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) a $54.00 Price Target

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) has been assigned a $54.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

