Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

