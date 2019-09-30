Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Set at $135.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a $135.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Baidu stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,062,000 after purchasing an additional 228,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,130,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

