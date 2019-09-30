B. Riley Reiterates $3.50 Price Target for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,092. The firm has a market cap of $667.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.47. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.