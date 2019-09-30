B. Riley Reiterates $3.50 Price Target for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 2,531,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 836,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.