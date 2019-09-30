Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £19,619 in Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Chloe Ponsonby acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,706 ($22.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,619 ($25,635.70).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avon Rubber plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,854 ($24.23).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVON shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

