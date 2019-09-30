Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) were up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 122,848 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 75,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Aurora Mobile by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,839,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after buying an additional 6,243,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.