Auking Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) Insider Buys A$75,000.00 in Stock

Auking Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) insider Paul Williams acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

About Auking Mining

AuKing Mining Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Australia and internationally. The company primarily focuses on exploring copper, gold, silver, and other base metals. It holds a 30% interest in La Dura gold/silver project comprising five mining concessions located within the San Fernando mining region and the Copalquin mining district of Durango in the Tamazula municipality of the State of Durango, Mexico.

