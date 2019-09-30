Atonomi Trading Up 206.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 206.7% higher against the US dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $219,897.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.69 or 0.05435836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,540,760 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.