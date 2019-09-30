Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.
ATRA opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $43.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.