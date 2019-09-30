Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.