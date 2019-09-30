ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.58, 2,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 42,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.