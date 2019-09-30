ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ArQule to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at $30,597,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at $29,876,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at $26,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at $16,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at $15,727,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArQule stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,345. The firm has a market cap of $862.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ArQule has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

