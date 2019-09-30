Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.94

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.94 ($2.09) and last traded at A$2.94 ($2.09), with a volume of 147256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $877.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.78.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Arena REIT No 1’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Arena REIT No 1’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

In related news, insider Robert de Vos 166,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

