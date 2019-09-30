Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0517 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $51.67 million and $857,536.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007266 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

