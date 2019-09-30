APR Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $38,178.00 and $17.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001087 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 9,312,061 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

