Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.15. Approach Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 23,547 shares changing hands.

AREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.23.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Approach Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Approach Resources by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Approach Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

