Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.19, approximately 4,171,455 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,256,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

APHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.92.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 333.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aphria by 7.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

