Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.35 for the period. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.19-2.19 EPS.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.14. 892,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

