Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie raised Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,150,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,487. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $60,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 435.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 727.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 1,987,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

