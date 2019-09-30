Analyzing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) & Wellness Center USA (NASDAQ:WCUI)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.31% -38.49% Wellness Center USA -2,225.88% N/A -4,699.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 590.10%. Given Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 147.20 -$22.85 million ($1.87) -1.67 Wellness Center USA $210,000.00 15.34 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals beats Wellness Center USA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company is also developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for conducting a Phase II clinical trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and Vemlidy in patients infected with chronic HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. It also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices, including Psoria-Light that is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, the company offers tradenames and marks, and related encryption and authentication solutions, which provide product security technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and offers data intelligence services comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology for industries, companies, and agencies. Wellness Center USA, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

