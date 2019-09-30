Analysts Set $5.40 Price Target for VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VirTra Systems an industry rank of 41 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet cut VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VirTra Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VirTra Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VirTra Systems (VTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.