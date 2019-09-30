Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to Post $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,123,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,754 shares of company stock worth $2,947,184 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $1,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

SITE stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.