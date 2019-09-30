Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 873,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

