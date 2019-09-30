Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Post $1.38 EPS

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,586. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

