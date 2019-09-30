Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,443. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 351,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 106.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

