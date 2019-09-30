Analysts Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 612.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. 5,228,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

