Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $2.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 68.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.