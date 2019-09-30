Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $4,992,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted C. Nark purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 549,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 408,533 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,982. The firm has a market cap of $975.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

