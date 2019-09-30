American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $92.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.