American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC remained flat at $$7.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

