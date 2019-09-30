American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Short Interest Update

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,776 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.01. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

