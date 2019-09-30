Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.89. 5,768,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.