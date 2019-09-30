Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Altria Group by 214.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of MO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.83. 4,849,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.